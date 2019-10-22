Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 22

    Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points
higher at 7,168 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * SPORTS DIRECT/GOALS SOCCER CENTRES: Mike Ashley-led retail group Sports
Direct dropped its bid to take over Goals Soccer Centres, citing
insufficient cooperation from the troubled football pitch operator's board.

    * GOLD: Gold was largely muted on Tuesday, weighed down by buoyant Asian
shares that cheered progress in trade talks between the United States and China,
but found support from a lack of clarity in the negotiation details.

    * OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as lingering worries over a
global economic slowdown that could hurt oil demand offset some signs of
progress in U.S.-China trade talks.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2% higher on Monday.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Whitbread Plc                           HY Earnings release
 Essensys Plc                            FY Earnings release
 Anglo American Plc                      Q3 Production report
 Travis Perkins Plc                      Q3 Trading statement
 St. James Place Plc                     Q3 New Business Announcement
 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc             Q3 Interim management statement
 Georgia Capital Plc                     FY Earning release
 Bunzl Plc                               Q3 Trading statement release
 
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
