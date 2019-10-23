Noticias de Mercados
October 23, 2019 / 6:02 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 23

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16
points lower at 7,197 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    
    * JUST EAT: Dutch internet conglomerate Prosus made an unsolicited
$6.3 billion cash bid to buy British food delivery firm Just Eat on
Tuesday, using its superior firepower to try to scupper an all-share offer from
rival Takeaway.com.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Wednesday, as investors awaited more
clarity on the Brexit and the U.S.-China trade war, but a rally in the bond
markets provided modest support to the bullion.
    * OIL: Oil fell on Wednesday after gaining over 1% in the previous session
as U.S. industry data showed a bigger-than-expected build in crude stockpiles,
but the possibility of deeper output cuts from OPEC and its allies contained the
decline.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7% higher on Tuesday as uncertainty over
whether British lawmakers would support the government's Brexit deal took its
toll on the pound.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:  
 Softcat Plc                      FY earnings release
 Antofagasta Plc                  Q3 production report
 Filtronic Plc                    FY earnings release
 Hochschild Mining Plc            Q3 production report
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below