UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 16 points lower at 7,197 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * JUST EAT: Dutch internet conglomerate Prosus made an unsolicited $6.3 billion cash bid to buy British food delivery firm Just Eat on Tuesday, using its superior firepower to try to scupper an all-share offer from rival Takeaway.com. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Wednesday, as investors awaited more clarity on the Brexit and the U.S.-China trade war, but a rally in the bond markets provided modest support to the bullion. * OIL: Oil fell on Wednesday after gaining over 1% in the previous session as U.S. industry data showed a bigger-than-expected build in crude stockpiles, but the possibility of deeper output cuts from OPEC and its allies contained the decline. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7% higher on Tuesday as uncertainty over whether British lawmakers would support the government's Brexit deal took its toll on the pound. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Softcat Plc FY earnings release Antofagasta Plc Q3 production report Filtronic Plc FY earnings release Hochschild Mining Plc Q3 production report * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)