UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 24

    Oct 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points
lower at 7,253
on Thurday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * METRO BANK: Britain's troubled Metro Bank reported a loss for the
third quarter, said its chairman Vernon Hill has stepped down two months early,
and warned it may have to curb its growth plans as it battles to recover from an
accounting scandal.
    * RECKITT BENCKISER: New York and five other states have reached a $700
million settlement deal with Reckitt Benckiser over allegations that the
drug distributor improperly marketed a drug to treat opioid addiction, New York
Attorney General Letitia James said on Wednesday.
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE/ASTRAZENECA: GlaxoSmithKline said U.S. regulators
had approved its ovarian cancer treatment Zejula for wider use in some advanced
cancers, in a boost to the British drugmaker's oncology portfolio as it competes
with rival AstraZeneca.
    * GOLD: Gold held ground above $1,490 per ounce on Thursday as investors
awaited clarity on Brexit after the European Union delayed a decision on
granting an extension to Britain, and the U.S. central bank policy meeting for
clues on the interest rate trajectory.
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday after sharp gains in the previous
session following a surprise draw in U.S. crude inventories, with concerns over
a weak demand outlook adding to downward pressure.
    * EX-DIVS: Ferguson, ITV will trade without entitlement to
its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.4 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7% higher on Wednesday as oil majors
tracked gains in crude prices and miners benefited from a rise in
nickel and copper prices.
        
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Evraz Plc                                     Q3 trading update
 RDI Reit Plc                                  FY earnings release
 Polymetal International Plc                   Q3 production results
 AstraZeneca Plc                               Q3 earnings release
 Kaz Minerals Plc                              Q3 production report 
 RPS Group Plc                                 Q3 trading statement
 Kaz Minerals Plc                              Interim management statement 
 Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc              Interim management statement 
 Relx Plc                                      Q3 trading statement 
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
