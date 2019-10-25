UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 point at 7,329 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BARCLAYS: on Thursday said it will maintain customers' ability to withdraw cash from Britain's Post Office branches, reversing a change announced earlier this month that angered the public and lawmakers amid cuts to the lender's branch network. * LENDERS: The Bank of England is proposing cuts to capital requirements for credit unions as part of efforts to remove barriers to stronger competition in lending, Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Thursday. * ASIA-FACING BANKS: HSBC and Standard Chartered are set to show early signs of strain from anti-government protests in Hong Kong, the single-biggest profit centre for the two banks, when they report quarterly earnings next week. * OIL: Oil prices declined after three straight days of gains, as gloomy economic growth forecasts renewed concerns over the outlook for demand. * GOLD: Gold rose to a two-week high as weak U.S. economic data spurred expectations for another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.9% higher on Thursday on strong French manufacturing data, while a sharp rise for AstraZeneca after a 2019 forecast upgrade and a slide in sterling amid Brexit woes also lent support. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Glencore Plc GLEN.L Q3 2019 Production Volume WPP Plc WPP.L Q3 2019 Trading Statement Barclays Plc BARC.L Q3 2019 Q3 Earnings Vivo Energy VVO.L Q3 Trading Statement Plc Synthomer Plc SYNTS.L Q3 Trading Statement Essentra Plc ESNT.L Q3 Trading Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: LIVE/ TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit http://topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit http://topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)