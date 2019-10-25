UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 25

(Adds company news items and futures.)

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 point at 7,329 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.01% ahead of cash market open.

* WPP: WPP reported a return to quarterly organic sales growth for the first time in over a year, showing the world’s biggest advertising company had avoided the problems ensnaring French rival Publicis.

* HASTINGS: Insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc reported a 2% rise in gross written premiums for the first nine months of 2019, as it signed more policies.

* GLENCORE: Glencore reported a 21% rise in year-to-date cobalt production, helped by a ramp-up at its Katanga mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, while copper output dropped 4% as it prepared to shutter its Mutanda operation in the country.

* BARCLAYS: Britain’s Barclays said a worsening global economic outlook means it may be hard to meet its profit targets, despite reporting better than expected results at its under-pressure investment bank in the third quarter.

* Polymer maker Synthomer Plc said its annual underlying pretax profit would come in below market expectations if weakness in macroeconomic conditions continues through the fourth-quarter.

* OIL: Oil prices declined after three straight days of gains, as gloomy economic growth forecasts renewed concerns over the outlook for demand.

* GOLD: Gold rose to a two-week high as weak U.S. economic data spurred expectations for another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.9% higher on Thursday on strong French manufacturing data, while a sharp rise for AstraZeneca after a 2019 forecast upgrade and a slide in sterling amid Brexit woes also lent support.

