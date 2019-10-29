UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 29

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points higher at 7,335 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Unionized workers at BHP's Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, said late on Monday they would walk off the job for part of the work day on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with protests in Chile. * JUST EAT: The takeover battle for British food delivery ordering service Just Eat heated up on Monday as a key shareholder accused German peer Delivery Hero of undermining one of the two rival offers. * BP: BP Plc is still looking to close its deal with Bunge Ltd to merge sugar and ethanol assets in Brazil in 2019, so the companies can go on to plan their operations together for the new cane season that starts in early 2020. * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, hovering around the key $1,490 an ounce level as progress in China-U.S. trade talks sent equities soaring, while anticipation ahead of major central bank meetings in the week provided some support. * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. crude inventory data for a pointer on oil demand trends, while concerns about slower economic growth overshadowed signs of a thawing in the trade war between Washington and Beijing. * The blue chip index closed 0.1% higher, recovering from early losses on Monday despite a rebound in sterling, boosted by gains in leading drug stocks and as prospects for a U.S.-China trade agreement powered miners and industrials. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Bloomsbury Publishing Half Year Earnings Release BP Plc Q3 Earnings Release Hunting Plc Trading Statement Release Plus500 Trading Statement Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)