UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 29

    Oct 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points
higher at 7,335 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP: Unionized workers at BHP's Escondida copper mine, the
world's largest, said late on Monday they would walk off the job for part of the
work day on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with protests in Chile.
    * JUST EAT: The takeover battle for British food delivery ordering service
Just Eat heated up on Monday as a key shareholder accused German peer
Delivery Hero of undermining one of the two rival offers.
    * BP: BP Plc is still looking to close its deal with Bunge Ltd
to merge sugar and ethanol assets in Brazil in 2019, so the companies can go on
to plan their operations together for the new cane season that starts in early
2020.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, hovering around the key
$1,490 an ounce level as progress in China-U.S. trade talks sent equities
soaring, while anticipation ahead of major central bank meetings in the week
provided some support.
    * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as investors awaited U.S. crude
inventory data for a pointer on oil demand trends, while concerns about slower
economic growth overshadowed signs of a thawing in the trade war between
Washington and Beijing.
    * The blue chip index closed 0.1% higher, recovering from early losses on
Monday despite a rebound in sterling, boosted by gains in leading drug stocks
and as prospects for a U.S.-China trade agreement powered miners and
industrials.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
    
 Bloomsbury Publishing                  Half Year Earnings Release
 BP Plc                                 Q3 Earnings Release
 Hunting Plc                            Trading Statement Release
 Plus500                                Trading Statement Release
    
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
