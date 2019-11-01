Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 1

    Nov 1 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 31 points higher at
7,279 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has pledged to remove one
billion pieces of plastic packaging from products in its UK stores by the end of
2020, seeking to reduce its environmental impact and meet growing consumer
demand for less waste.
    * BANKS: A mandatory 24-hour delay on all first-time payments from one bank
account to another would cut mounting fraud in finance, UK lawmakers said in a
report on Friday.
    * SMITH+NEPHEW: A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said a patent case brought
on by Smith+Nephew and its ArthroCare unit against Arthrex Inc should be
heard by a new panel after the court declared unconstitutional the structure of
the federal tribunal that reviews the validity of patents.
    * GOLD: Gold edged down on Friday on profit booking and as investors gauged
the Federal Reserve's future rate cut stance, but the metal was set for a second
weekly gain as the uncertainty surrounding a U.S.-China trade deal boosted
safe-haven appeal.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Friday after a difficult week, but were still
headed for losses of about 4%, hit by a combination of rising global supply and
uncertain future demand.
    * The UK blue chip index dropped more than 1% on Thursday, under
pressure from results-driven falls in Shell and Lloyds and the latest tensions
over the U.S.-China trade situation.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:        
 EVRAZ plc                                     Q3 2019 Trading Update
 Genel Energy PLC                              Trading Statement Release
 TP ICAP PLC                                   Trading Statement Release
    
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
