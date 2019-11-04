UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 4

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points higher at 7,321 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Monday as the greenback eased on soft manufacturing survey, while signs of a U.S.-China trade deal coming through this month stoked risk appetite, capping gains for the safe-haven bullion. * OIL: Oil prices eased on Monday as traders took profit ahead of fresh European and U.S. economic data, despite hopes for some resolution to the U.S.-China trade row that has hurt global economic growth and crimped energy demand. * The UK bluechip index closed 0.8% higher on Friday, led by oil heavyweights and miners as Chinese factory data and a stronger than expected U.S. employment report helped the index to bounce back from its worst session in a month. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hiscox Ltd Trading update * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)