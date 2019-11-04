Noticias de Mercados
November 4, 2019 / 5:48 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 4

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Nov 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points
higher at 7,321 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady on Monday as the greenback eased on soft
manufacturing survey, while signs of a U.S.-China trade deal coming through this
month stoked risk appetite, capping gains for the safe-haven bullion. 

    * OIL: Oil prices eased on Monday as traders took profit ahead of fresh
European and U.S. economic data, despite hopes for some resolution to the
U.S.-China trade row that has hurt global economic growth and crimped energy
demand.
    * The UK bluechip index closed 0.8% higher on Friday, led by oil
heavyweights and miners as Chinese factory data and a stronger than expected
U.S. employment report helped the index to bounce back from its worst session in
a month.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 Hiscox Ltd                                       Trading update
 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below