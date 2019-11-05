UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 5

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points higher at 7,387 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ENERGY FIRMS: Drax, Equinor and National Grid announced plans to develop the world's first net zero emissions industrial zone in the north east of England by 2040, a move they said could help Britain meet its climate targets. * COPPER: Prices rose after copper producer Antofagasta cut its output forecast from Chile due to nationwide protests in the world's biggest copper producer. * GOLD: Prices edged down as hopes of a Sino-U.S. trade pact boosted the dollar and spurred appetite for riskier assets, blunting investors' interest in holding the non-yielding bullion. * The UK blue chip index surged nearly 1% to a more than one-month high on Monday as heavyweight banks, miners and oil stocks were driven higher by hopes of a trade deal between the U.S. and China. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Associated British Foods PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Imperial Brands PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Weir Group PLC Q3 2019 Statement IWG Plc Q3 2019 Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit http://topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit http://topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)