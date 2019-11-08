Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 8

    Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26 points
lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * HSBC: HSBC has been told by the Bank of England to tighten up
compliance controls for fraud, staff conduct and other non-financial risks, a
source close to the bank said on Thursday.
    * HISCOX: Shares in Hiscox fell as much as 18% on Thursday after
brokers cut their price targets on the stock following meetings with the British
insurer, in which it gave more details on its financial expectations than in a
third-quarter update on Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were tepid on Friday, after dropping up to 2% in the
previous session, as hopes of headway in the Sino-U.S. trade deal boosted
risk-on sentiment, denting the bullion's appeal.
    * OIL: Crude oil futures fell on Friday amid lingering uncertainty on
whether, and when, the United States and China will agree a long-awaited deal to
end their bitter trade dispute, the gloom compounded by rising crude inventories
in the United States.
    * BOE RATES: Two Bank of England officials unexpectedly voted to lower
interest rates on Thursday to ward off an economic slowdown, and others
including Governor Mark Carney said they would consider a cut if global and
Brexit headwinds do not ease.
    * The internationally focused UK blue chip index rose 0.1% to a one-month
high on Thursday after U.S. and China agreed to cancel tariffs imposed during
their months-long trade war, but a sell-off in utilities and pharma stocks
weighed on the FTSE 100 as investors turned to riskier assets.
    
 Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru
