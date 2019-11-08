UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26 points lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC has been told by the Bank of England to tighten up compliance controls for fraud, staff conduct and other non-financial risks, a source close to the bank said on Thursday. * HISCOX: Shares in Hiscox fell as much as 18% on Thursday after brokers cut their price targets on the stock following meetings with the British insurer, in which it gave more details on its financial expectations than in a third-quarter update on Monday. * GOLD: Gold prices were tepid on Friday, after dropping up to 2% in the previous session, as hopes of headway in the Sino-U.S. trade deal boosted risk-on sentiment, denting the bullion's appeal. * OIL: Crude oil futures fell on Friday amid lingering uncertainty on whether, and when, the United States and China will agree a long-awaited deal to end their bitter trade dispute, the gloom compounded by rising crude inventories in the United States. * BOE RATES: Two Bank of England officials unexpectedly voted to lower interest rates on Thursday to ward off an economic slowdown, and others including Governor Mark Carney said they would consider a cut if global and Brexit headwinds do not ease. * The internationally focused UK blue chip index rose 0.1% to a one-month high on Thursday after U.S. and China agreed to cancel tariffs imposed during their months-long trade war, but a sell-off in utilities and pharma stocks weighed on the FTSE 100 as investors turned to riskier assets. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Castings Plc Half Year Earnings Release Beazley Q3 Trading update * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)