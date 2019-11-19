UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 19

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,314 on Tuesday. * FIRSTGROUP: Two major FirstGroup shareholders on Monday called for the British bus and train operator to sell its U.S. assets as part of a portfolio overhaul which already includes the planned sale of North American intercity bus service Greyhound. * TATA STEEL: Tata Steel plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs across its European operations, the company said on Monday, as the sector wrestles with excess supply, weak demand and high costs. * OIL: U.S. oil prices fell for the second straight day on Tuesday amid market jitters over limited progress between China and the United States on rolling back trade tariffs, exacerbated by a rise in U.S. inventories. * GOLD: Gold inched up to its highest in more than 1-1/2 weeks on Tuesday, as fresh doubts about a trade deal between the United States and China dented appetite for riskier assets. * The UK blue chip index added 0.1%, while FTSE 250 index rose 0.2% on Monday at their highest level in nearly 14 months, boosted by polls pointing to victory by the ruling Conservatives in upcoming elections, while a near 5% drop in insurer Aviva weighed on the main board. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Halma HY Results HomeServe HY Results Spectris Q3 Trading Update Telecom Plus HY Results Keller Group Trading Update EI Group FY Results easyJet FY Results AO World HY Results Intermediate Capital Group HY Results Drax Group Trading Statement Big Yellow Group PLC HY Results Fidelity China Special Situations HY Results Entertainment One HY Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)