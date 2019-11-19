UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 19

(Adds futures, news items)

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 7,314 on Tuesday, with futures up 0.4% ahead of the cash market open.

* ICG: London-listed alternative asset manager Intermediate Capital Group posted an 11% increase in first-half assets under management, boosted by inflows of new money.

* AO WORLD: British online electrical appliances retailer AO World said on Tuesday it would close its fledgling Netherlands operation as it reported wider first-half losses for the group.

* MAIL.RU: Russian internet company Mail.ru and state lender Sberbank have agreed to set up a joint food and taxi platform and plan to invest 64.6 billion roubles ($1 billion) in the business, Mail.Ru said.

* DIALIGHT: Lights manufacturer Dialight Plc warned on its annual operating profit for the year, hit by the Sino-U.S. trade spat which has led to uncertainty around the timing of orders from its customers.

* COBHAM: The British government has said it is minded to allow Advent’s purchase of Cobham after the private equity group agreed to place a number of British executives on the defence company’s different boards.

* EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet on Tuesday said it would become the world’s first major airline to operate net-zero carbon flights across its whole network by offsetting the emissions from flying.

* MELROSE: Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries said its automotive and powder metallurgy sales for a four-month period was hit by a strike at U.S. automaker General Motors.

* FIRSTGROUP: Two major FirstGroup shareholders on Monday called for the British bus and train operator to sell its U.S. assets as part of a portfolio overhaul which already includes the planned sale of North American intercity bus service Greyhound.

* TATA STEEL: Tata Steel plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs across its European operations, the company said on Monday, as the sector wrestles with excess supply, weak demand and high costs.

* OIL: U.S. oil prices fell for the second straight day on Tuesday amid market jitters over limited progress between China and the United States on rolling back trade tariffs, exacerbated by a rise in U.S. inventories.

* GOLD: Gold inched up to its highest in more than 1-1/2 weeks on Tuesday, as fresh doubts about a trade deal between the United States and China dented appetite for riskier assets.

* The UK blue chip index added 0.1%, while FTSE 250 index rose 0.2% on Monday at their highest level in nearly 14 months, boosted by polls pointing to victory by the ruling Conservatives in upcoming elections, while a near 5% drop in insurer Aviva weighed on the main board.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)