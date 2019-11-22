UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22

Nov 22 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 points higher at 7,264 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ST. JAMES'S PLACE: British wealth manager St. James's Place on Thursday named Helena Morrissey, former head of personal investing business at Legal & General Group, as a non-executive director with effect from Jan. 1. * REACH: British media company Reach Plc has pulled out of talks to buy hundreds of local newspaper titles from JPI Media, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing two people briefed on the talks. * OIL: Oil prices pulled back from their highest levels in nearly two months amid continued uncertainty over whether the United States and China will be able to reach a partial trade deal that would lift some pressure on the global economy. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady as doubts prevailed over an interim trade deal being reached between the United States and China this year. * The UK blue chip index shed 0.3% on Thursday on concerns about U.S.-China relations and the opposition Labour Party's election manifesto plans to raise taxes on companies and renationalise infrastructure groups. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Record PLC Half Year 2020 Earnings Coats Group PLC Trading Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)