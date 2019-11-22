Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22

    Nov 22 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 points higher
at 7,264 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ST. JAMES'S PLACE: British wealth manager St. James's Place on
Thursday named Helena Morrissey, former head of personal investing business at
Legal & General Group, as a non-executive director with effect from
Jan. 1.
    * REACH: British media company Reach Plc has pulled out of talks to
buy hundreds of local newspaper titles from JPI Media, the Financial Times
reported on Thursday, citing two people briefed on the talks.  
    * OIL: Oil prices pulled back from their highest levels in nearly two months
amid continued uncertainty over whether the United States and China will be able
to reach a partial trade deal that would lift some pressure on the global
economy.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady as doubts prevailed over an interim trade
deal being reached between the United States and China this year.
    * The UK blue chip index shed 0.3% on Thursday on concerns about U.S.-China
relations and the opposition Labour Party's election manifesto plans to raise
taxes on companies and renationalise infrastructure groups.  
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Record PLC                  Half Year 2020 Earnings 
 Coats Group PLC             Trading Statement
       
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
