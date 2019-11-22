UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 22

(Adds futures, news items)

Nov 22 - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 points higher at 7,264 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4% ahead of the cash market open.

* NATIONWIDE: Nationwide Building Society reported a 33% fall in profit for the first half of its financial year, as it took a fresh charge for mis-selling insurance products and saw margins fall in Britain’s competitive mortgage market.

* LAND SECURITIES: Land Securities Group said on Friday Robert Noel will step down from his role as chief executive officer, just 10 days after the British property developer posted a loss for the first half as store closures took a toll.

* RIGHTMOVE: British property website operator Rightmove Plc said it has named Andrew Fisher, former boss of now Apple-owned app Shazam, as its chairman to succeed Scott Forbes, who has held the role for more than 14 years.

* PLAYTECH: Gambling software maker Playtech Plc said on Friday it expects full-year adjusted core earnings to fall short of market consensus, as its division that develops systems for trading was hit by tough conditions.

* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party election manifesto will be released by next week, deputy finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

* ST. JAMES’S PLACE: British wealth manager St. James’s Place on Thursday named Helena Morrissey, former head of personal investing business at Legal & General Group, as a non-executive director with effect from Jan. 1.

* REACH: British media company Reach Plc has pulled out of talks to buy hundreds of local newspaper titles from JPI Media, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing two people briefed on the talks.

* OIL: Oil prices pulled back from their highest levels in nearly two months on Friday amid continued uncertainty over whether the United States and China will be able to reach a partial trade deal that would lift some pressure on the global economy.

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady as doubts prevailed over an interim trade deal being reached between the United States and China this year.

* The UK blue chip index shed 0.3% on Thursday on concerns about U.S.-China relations and the opposition Labour Party’s election manifesto plans to raise taxes on companies and renationalise infrastructure groups.

