UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 24

Feb 24 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 92 points lower at 7,312 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: UniCredit Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier has ruled himself out of a switch to European rival HSBC, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday. * COUNTRYWIDE/LSL PROPERT SERVICES: Countrywide and LSL Property Services, two of UK's largest real estate agents, are in talks for an all-share deal valued at about 500 million pounds ($648.20 million), Sky News reported on Sunday. * OIL: Oil prices tumbled nearly 3% towards a one-week low as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in several countries outside China left investors fretting about a hit to demand. * GOLD: Gold prices climbed more than 2% to their highest level since February 2013, as a spike in infections in several countries outside China heightened worries about a hit to global economic growth, prompting a flight to safe havens. * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.4% down on Friday as investors took measures to reduce their exposure to perceived risky assets as the coronavirus continued to spread, while a buyout offer powered real estate investment firm Daejan Holdings to an all-time high. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Quartix Holdings QTX.L Full Year Results Ascential ASCL.L Full Year Results Bunzl BNZL.L Full Year Results Dechra Pharmaceuticals DPH.L Half Year Results Finsbury Food Group FIF.L Half Year Results Tristel TSTL.L Half Year Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines ($1 = 0.7714 pounds) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)