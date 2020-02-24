UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 24

(Adds company news items and futures)

Feb 24 - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 92 points lower at 7,312 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 1.5% ahead of cash markets open.

* BUNZL: British business supplies distributor Bunzl reported a 2.4% rise in annual profit benefiting from the acquisitions it made last year, although growth in organic revenue slowed in its largest market North America.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS: Primark owner Associated British Foods <ABF.L > warned there was a risk of supply shortages on some lines later in the 2019-20 financial year if delays in factory production in China are prolonged due to coronavirus.

* COUNTRYWIDE/LSL PROPERT SERVICES: British real estate agent Countrywide confirmed that it was in talks with rival LSL Property Services for a possible all-share merger.

* REACH: British newspaper publisher Reach said it aimed to grow its registered users to 7 million over the next three years, helping secure the future of its news title such as the Mirror, Express and Manchester Evening News.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays is gearing up to start the search for a new top boss to replace Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley, the Financial Times reported, citing two people briefed on the bank’s plan.

* HSBC: UniCredit Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier has ruled himself out of a switch to European rival HSBC, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

* OIL: Oil prices tumbled nearly 3% towards a one-week low as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in several countries outside China left investors fretting about a hit to demand.

* GOLD: Gold prices climbed more than 2% to their highest level since February 2013, as a spike in infections in several countries outside China heightened worries about a hit to global economic growth, prompting a flight to safe havens.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 0.4% down on Friday as investors took measures to reduce their exposure to perceived risky assets as the coronavirus continued to spread, while a buyout offer powered real estate investment firm Daejan Holdings to an all-time high.

($1 = 0.7714 pounds)