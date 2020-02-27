UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 27

Feb 27 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 168 points lower at 6,875 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * NMC HEALTH: NMC Health has removed Chief Executive Prasanth Manghat with immediate effect and granted its finance chief extended sick leave, as more details emerge from an investigation into the UAE healthcare firm's finances. * LLOYDS BANKING GROUP/VIRGIN MONEY: Lloyds Banking Group and Virgin Money pressed ahead with hundreds of job cuts in the face of union opposition, as British banks try to keep up with customers moving online. * ASHMORE GROUP: Emerging markets investment manager Ashmore Group has defended the strategy of its short duration debt fund which has been clobbered by its exposure to two nations in crisis, Lebanon and Argentina. * G4S: G4S said on Wednesday it would sell majority of its cash handling businesses to U.S. peer Brinks for 727 million pounds ($944.66 million) including debt, as the British security contractor looks to focus on its core operations. * EX-DIVS: Astrazeneca, Barclays, Diageo, Easyjet , HSBC will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 27.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * London's mid-cap index slid to its lowest in more than three months on Wednesday amid worries that Britain's upcoming budget may disappoint investors, while the FTSE 100 snapped a four-day losing run after a rally on Wall Street. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Netcall NETC.L HY Results Verona Pharma VRP.L FY Results EVRAZ EVRE.L FY Results Haydale Graphene Industries HAYD.L HY Results Bakkavor Group BAKK.L FY Results Amigo Holdings AMGO.L FY Results Aston Martin AML.L FY Results RSA Insurance RSA.L FY Results Rentokil Initial RTO.L FY Results National Express NEX.L FY Results Inchcape INCH.L FY Results Howden Joinery HWDN.L FY Results St. James's Place SJP.L FY Results Hikma Pharmaceuticals HIK.L FY Results Drax Group DRX.L FY Results Mondi PLC MNDI.L FY Results Greencoat UK Wind UKWG.L FY Results Vesuvius VSVS.L FY Results British American Tobacco BATS.L FY Results Reckitt Benckiser Group RB.L FY Results WPP WPP.L FY Results Genus GNS.L HY Results Provident Financial PFG.L FY Results Persimmon PSN.L FY Results Hunting HTG.L FY Results James Fisher and Sons FSJ.L FY Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)