Noticias de Mercados
February 27, 2020 / 5:11 AM / a few seconds ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 27

4 MIN. DE LECTURA

    Feb 27 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 168 points lower
at 6,875 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * NMC HEALTH: NMC Health has removed Chief Executive Prasanth
Manghat with immediate effect and granted its finance chief extended sick leave,
as more details emerge from an investigation into the UAE healthcare firm's
finances.
    * LLOYDS BANKING GROUP/VIRGIN MONEY: Lloyds Banking Group and
Virgin Money pressed ahead with hundreds of job cuts in the face of
union opposition, as British banks try to keep up with customers moving online.
  
    * ASHMORE GROUP: Emerging markets investment manager Ashmore Group
has defended the strategy of its short duration debt fund which has been
clobbered by its exposure to two nations in crisis, Lebanon and Argentina.

    * G4S: G4S said on Wednesday it would sell majority of its cash
handling businesses to U.S. peer Brinks for 727 million pounds ($944.66
million) including debt, as the British security contractor looks to focus on
its core operations.
    * EX-DIVS: Astrazeneca, Barclays, Diageo, Easyjet
, HSBC will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend
pay-out on Thursday, trimming 27.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations.
    * London's mid-cap index slid to its lowest in more than three months on
Wednesday amid worries that Britain's upcoming budget may disappoint investors,
while the FTSE 100 snapped a four-day losing run after a rally on Wall Street.
 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Netcall                       NETC.L    HY Results 
 Verona Pharma                 VRP.L     FY Results 
 EVRAZ                         EVRE.L    FY Results 
 Haydale Graphene Industries   HAYD.L    HY Results 
 Bakkavor Group                BAKK.L    FY Results 
 Amigo Holdings                AMGO.L    FY Results 
 Aston Martin                  AML.L     FY Results 
 RSA Insurance                 RSA.L     FY Results 
 Rentokil Initial              RTO.L     FY Results 
 National Express              NEX.L     FY Results 
 Inchcape                      INCH.L    FY Results 
 Howden Joinery                HWDN.L    FY Results 
 St. James's Place             SJP.L     FY Results 
 Hikma Pharmaceuticals         HIK.L     FY Results 
 Drax Group                    DRX.L     FY Results 
 Mondi PLC                     MNDI.L    FY Results 
 Greencoat UK Wind             UKWG.L    FY Results 
 Vesuvius                      VSVS.L    FY Results 
 British American Tobacco      BATS.L    FY Results 
 Reckitt Benckiser Group       RB.L      FY Results 
 WPP                           WPP.L     FY Results 
 Genus                         GNS.L     HY Results 
 Provident Financial           PFG.L     FY Results 
 Persimmon                     PSN.L     FY Results 
 Hunting                       HTG.L     FY Results 
 James Fisher and Sons         FSJ.L     FY Results 
   
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below