UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 28

    Feb 28 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 189 points lower
at 6,608 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * IAG: British Airways, owned by IAG, said it would cancel some
flights to and from Italy, Singapore and South Korea, as a result of reduced
demand for travel to the areas due to coronavirus outbreaks.
    * NMC Health: Britain's Financial Conduct Authority will investigate NMC
Health, the UAE healthcare company said on Thursday, after trading in
its shares on the London stock exchange was suspended. 
    * OIL: Oil prices fell for a sixth straight session and were on track for
about a 12% weekly fall, the biggest in more than four years, as the spread of
the coronavirus outside China raised fears of slowing global demand.
    * London stocks plummeted on Thursday, with both benchmark indexes briefly
confirming a correction, as a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases
outside China raised fears of a global pandemic and crippled risk appetite.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Jupiter Fund Management   JUP.L   FY 2019 Results
 Man Group                 EMG.L   FY 2019 Results
 Rolls-Royce Holdings      RR.L    FY 2019 Results
 IMI PLC                   IMI.L   FY 2019 Results
 Foxtons Group             FOXT.L  FY 2019 Results
 London Stock Exchange     LSE.L   FY 2019 Results
 Essentra                  ESNT.L  FY 2019 Results
 Rightmove                 RMV.L   FY 2019 Results
 IAG                       ICAG.L  FY 2019 Results
 ConvaTec Group            CTEC.L  FY 2019 Results
     
