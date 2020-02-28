UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb. 28

(Adds futures, news items)

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is down 3.3% on Friday.

* LSE: The London Stock Exchange Group said it would complete its $27 billion takeover of analytics company Refinitiv on time this year as it reported higher-than-expected annual income, driven a jump in clearing activity.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: Aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce reported a 2019 operating loss of 852 million pounds ($1.11 billion), after the cost of tackling durability problems with its Trent 1000 engine eclipsed record engine deliveries and a good after-market performance.

* IAG: British Airways-owner IAG said coronavirus would hit earnings this year but it does not know by how much, as it warned weakening demand would cause further flight cancellations in the coming days.

* NOVACYT: Biotechnology company Novacyt, announced deals for its “Primerdesign” product, which is aimed at testing for the coronavirus currently afflicting China and other parts of the world.

* PLUS500: Online trading platform Plus500 reported a significant increase in customer trading activity in the current quarter, as financial markets were rattled by growing fears about the global economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

* CORONAVIRUS: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said Britain should prepare for an economic hit as fallout from the novel coronavirus outbreak deepens.

* EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet warned it had seen a “significant” softening of demand into and out of its northern Italian bases and a reduction across its other European markets due to coronavirus.

* FOXTONS: Real estate agent Foxtons reported a 30% plunge in adjusted core profit for 2019 as Britons bought and sold fewer homes and its letting business was hurt by the ban on tenant fees.

* IAG: British Airways, owned by IAG, said it would cancel some flights to and from Italy, Singapore and South Korea, as a result of reduced demand for travel to the areas due to coronavirus outbreaks.

* NMC Health: Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority will investigate NMC Health, the UAE healthcare company said on Thursday, after trading in its shares on the London stock exchange was suspended.

* OIL: Oil prices fell for a sixth straight session and were on track for about a 12% weekly fall, the biggest in more than four years, as the spread of the coronavirus outside China raised fears of slowing global demand.

* London stocks plummeted on Thursday, with both benchmark indexes briefly confirming a correction, as a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases outside China raised fears of a global pandemic and crippled risk appetite.

