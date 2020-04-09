UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 9

April 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30 points lower at 5,707 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * NMC HEALTH: Healthcare company NMC Health said on Wednesday it expects to be placed into administration in due course, following weeks of uncertainty relating to its debt levels and undisclosed shareholder dealings. * BANKS: Top executives at British lenders HSBC, Standard Chartered and NatWest said on Wednesday they would take salary cuts after pressure on bankers to show solidarity with customers struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus crisis. * RESTAURANT GROUP: Frankie and Benny's chain owner Restaurant Group said on Wednesday it expects a 50% slide in total sales for the full year 2020, assuming all its restaurants and pubs remain closed until the end of June, due to the coronavirus lockdown. * BP: Golar LNG Ltd said on Tuesday it received a force majeure notice from a BP unit seeking to delay by a year receipt of a floating liquefied natural gas facility for the African Tortue Ahmeyim project. * GOLD: Gold prices inched higher on Thursday on a weak dollar amid improving risk sentiment on hopes that the novel coronavirus pandemic is nearing a peak. * OIL: Crude futures rose on Thursday on expectations the world's largest oil producers would agree to cut production at a meeting later in the day as the industry grapples with the coronavirus-driven collapse in global oil demand. * The UK blue-chip index ended 0.5% lower on Wednesday, as a rising global death toll crushed hopes that the coronavirus crisis was subsiding, while insurers took a hit over halts in dividend payments and Tesco warned of a surge in costs. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Venture Life Full Year 2019 Earnings EnQuest Full Year 2019 Earnings * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)