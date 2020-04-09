UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 9

(Adds company news items and futures)

April 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30 points lower at 5,707 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.40% ahead of the cash market open.

* REDROW: UK homebuilder Redrow said it has put 80% of its workforce on government-sponsored furloughs amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has been approved as an issuer in the government’s emergency COVID financing scheme.

* NAKED WINE: UK-based online wine seller Naked Wine said demand has risen during the coronavirus lockdown, and it now expects to top its 2020 sales forecast.

* TRAINLINE: Rail and coach ticketing company Trainline said it would cut its monthly operating costs and capital expenditure to 8-9 million pounds to help weather an extended downturn caused by the coronavirus, which has seen government advise against non-essential travel.

* DIAGEO: Diageo Plc, the world’s largest spirits maker, said on Thursday it would withdraw outlook on its sales and operating profit growth and suspend capital returns programme for the rest of the year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

* ENQUEST: British North Sea oil and gas producer EnQuest cut its operating costs by a further $40 million to $335 million from previous guidance and senior management will take a voluntary 20% pay cut to weather an oil price slump, it said.

* MONDI: Paper and packaging firm Mondi will not pay a final dividend for 2019, it said, as it cuts costs and capital spending after seeing a deterioration in its order book in Europe and South Africa from the end of March.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched higher on Thursday on a weak dollar amid improving risk sentiment on hopes that the novel coronavirus pandemic is nearing a peak.

* OIL: Crude futures rose on Thursday on expectations the world’s largest oil producers would agree to cut production at a meeting later in the day as the industry grapples with the coronavirus-driven collapse in global oil demand.

* The UK blue-chip index ended 0.5% lower on Wednesday, as a rising global death toll crushed hopes that the coronavirus crisis was subsiding, while insurers took a hit over halts in dividend payments and Tesco warned of a surge in costs.

