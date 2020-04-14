Noticias de Mercados
April 14, 2020 / 5:19 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 8 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 14

    April 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 71
points higher at 5,914 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca said on Friday the third phase trial of
its top-selling cancer drug Tagrisso, aimed at showing the drug's benefit in
lung cancer treatment, will be unblinded early after a recommendation from an
independent data monitoring committee.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose to a more than seven-year high on rising fears of a
steeper economic downturn and amid massive liquidity measures by global central
banks.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% after the main U.S. energy forecasting
agency predicted shale output in the world's biggest crude producer would fall
by the most on record in April, adding to cuts from other major producers.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 2.9% on Thursday logging its best
week since early 2009 on further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and
expectations among that the coronavirus crisis could soon ease. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that
Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements
for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus outbreak is
affecting their business.   
 Silence Therapeutics  SLN.L   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 SDL                   SDL.L   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
     
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
