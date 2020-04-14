UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 14

April 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 71 points higher at 5,914 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca said on Friday the third phase trial of its top-selling cancer drug Tagrisso, aimed at showing the drug's benefit in lung cancer treatment, will be unblinded early after a recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee. * GOLD: Gold prices rose to a more than seven-year high on rising fears of a steeper economic downturn and amid massive liquidity measures by global central banks. * OIL: Oil prices rose more than 1% after the main U.S. energy forecasting agency predicted shale output in the world's biggest crude producer would fall by the most on record in April, adding to cuts from other major producers. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 2.9% on Thursday logging its best week since early 2009 on further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve and expectations among that the coronavirus crisis could soon ease. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting their business. Silence Therapeutics SLN.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release SDL SDL.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)