UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 15

April 15 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points lower at 5,783 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest supermarket group, said it is giving National Health Service workers a 10% discount to support them through the coronavirus crisis. * BARCLAYS: Barclays is delaying the release of portions of Chief Executive Jes Staley and Chief Financial Officer Tushar Morzaria's bonuses in light of the new coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted the heavy oil hydrocracker late on Monday at its 211,270 barrel-per-day Convent, Louisiana, refinery, sources familiar with plant operations said on Tuesday. * GOLD: Gold prices fell as investors locked in profits after the metal rallied to a more than seven-year high in the previous session, but fears of a global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic limited losses. * OIL: Oil prices rose as investors looked for bargains after the previous session's slump and on hopes that consuming countries will look to fill their strategic reserves, although oversupply fears and warnings of a deep recession capped gains. * The UK blue-chip index ended 0.9% lower on Tuesday, as declines in oil majors and British American Tobacco added to gloom following signs that Britain will remain under lockdown for a longer period. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Carr's Group Half Year 2020 Earnings 888 Holdings Full Year 2020 Earnings Chesnara Full Year 2019 Earnings Bunzl Q1 Trading Statement Amryt Pharma Full Year 2019 Earnings * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)