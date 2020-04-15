UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 15

(Adds company news items and futures)

April 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points lower at 5,783 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.61% ahead of cash market open.

* QUIZ: British fashion retailer Quiz has reopened its online operations after implementing additional safety measures to keep its warehouse workers safe during the coronavirus emergency, it said.

* FCA: Most insurance policies bought by smaller companies do not cover for disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said.

* KROMEK: Kromek, a global supplier of medical devices, plans to start the manufacturer of medical ventilators in Britain and globally under a licence from Japan’s Metran to support the fight against COVID-19.

* JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT: British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said its assets under management fell 18.3% in the quarter to end-March as fears over the coronavirus pandemic rattled financial markets.

* FERGUSON: Plumbing parts distributor Ferguson will seek shareholder approval for an additional share listing in the United States once stock markets calm, it said, as it took steps to reduce spending on share buybacks, dividends and staffing in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell as investors locked in profits after the metal rallied to a more than seven-year high in the previous session, but fears of a global recession due to the coronavirus pandemic limited losses.

* OIL: Oil prices rose as investors looked for bargains after the previous session’s slump and on hopes that consuming countries will look to fill their strategic reserves, although oversupply fears and warnings of a deep recession capped gains.

* The UK blue-chip index ended 0.9% lower on Tuesday, as declines in oil majors and British American Tobacco added to gloom following signs that Britain will remain under lockdown for a longer period.

