UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 16

April 16 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 30 points lower at 5,568 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower as the dollar firmed and investors booked profits, but losses were capped as dour retail sales and manufacturing data out of the United States heightened fears of a steep global recession. * OIL: Oil rose, with U.S. crude rebounding from near-20-year lows in the previous session on hopes that a big build-up in U.S. inventories may mean producers have little option but to deepen output cuts as the coronavirus pandemic ravages demand. * The UK blue-chip index fell 3.3% on Wednesday as sliding oil prices and grim predictions about the global economy dragged the FTSE 100 down, while expectations of a longer British lockdown knocked UK midcap shares. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Rentokil Initial Q1 2020 Trading Statement Parity Group Full Year 2019 Earnings PZ Cussons Trading Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)