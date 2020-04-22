UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 22

Noticias de Mercados
    April 22 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 39 points higher
at 5,680 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * ADMIRAL: Insurer Admiral said on Tuesday it will return 110
million pounds ($136.43 million) to car and van policyholders who they hope have
heeded government advice to stay home and drive less during Britain's
coronavirus lockdown.
    * JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis Partnership warned on Tuesday that sales at its
department stores division could crash by 35% this year in a worst-case scenario
for the coronavirus crisis.
    * ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS: Primark owner Associated British Foods
will not pay an interim dividend to save cash during the coronavirus crisis and
has booked a 284 million pound charge to reflect an expected lower value of
stock when its stores reopen.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 3% on Tuesday as plunging oil
prices hit the commodity-heavy index, heightening concerns about the economic
damage from the new coronavirus.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Antofagasta Plc                   Q1 2020 production report
 Hochschild Mining Plc             Q1 2020 production results release
 Boohoo Group Plc                  Preliminary 2020 earnings release
 JTC Plc                           FY 2019 earnings release
 Ab Dynamics Plc                   HY 2020 earnings release
 Fevertree Drinks                  FY 2019 earnings release
    
