UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 24

    April 24 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 80 points lower
at 5,746 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * HISCOX: Hundreds of British businesses, shuttered by a government lockdown
to curb the coronavirus pandemic, have appointed lawyers to take on insurer
Hiscox, saying its refusal to compensate them for losses was putting
their future at risk.
    * VODAFONE: Telecom Italia (TIM) and Vodafone have
completed the sale of an 8.6% combined stake in Italy's biggest mobile towers
company INWIT as part of efforts to cut debt, the companies said.

    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Global miner Anglo American AAL.L on Thursday cut its
capital expenditure outlook for the year by about $1 billion and said it would
cut costs to weather the impact of the coronavirus.
    * GOLD: Gold eased as investors booked profits after a 1% rise in the
previous session, but weak economic data from the United States and Europe due
to the novel coronavirus kept bullion on track for a weekly gain.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose, gaining further ground as some producers like Kuwait
said they would move to cut output swiftly to try to counter the evaporation in
global demand for fuels caused by the pandemic.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 1% on Thursday, boosted by oil
majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP as crude prices recovered from a
collapse earlier this week.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Rotork Plc               Trading statement
 Pearson Plc              Q1 2020 trading statement
    
 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
