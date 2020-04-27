UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 27

April 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 69 points higher at 5,821 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * WIZZ AIR: Low cost airline Wizz Air said it would restart some flights from London's Luton Airport on May 1, becoming one of the first European carriers to begin to restore services which have been grounded during the coronavirus pandemic. * VIRGIN ATLANTIC: Virgin Atlantic is still talking with the British government about a bailout package to cope with the devastating effects of the coronavirus outbreak on travel as well as focusing on private sector funding, a company spokeswoman told Reuters. * OIL: Oil prices fell on signs that worldwide oil storage is filling rapidly, raising concerns that production cuts will not be fast enough to catch up with the collapse in demand from the coronavirus pandemic. * The UK blue-chip index closed 1.3% lower on Friday, weighed down by falling oil majors BP and Shell, while retail sales data showed the scale of the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Blackbird BIRD.L Full-Year 2019 Earnings Release Mind Gym MIND.L Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release Horizon Discovery Group HZDH.L Full-Year 2019 Earnings Release Berkeley Group Holdings BKGH.L Trading Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)