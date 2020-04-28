UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 28

April 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower at 5,846 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings PLC's first-quarter profit tumbled a worse-than-expected 48% after boosting provisions against bad loans as the coronavirus pandemic hits borrowers worldwide. * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways is planning to launch a consultation that could result in cutting about 800 of its 4,500 pilot jobs, a Sky News reporter tweeted on Monday. * GREGGS: British baker and takeaway food group Greggs - famed for its sausage rolls and vegan snacks - plans to reopen 20 shops from next Monday in a trial to see it can operate effectively with social distancing measures as a coronavirus lockdown is eased. * BOE: The British government's 80% guarantees to banks for emergency coronavirus-related lending to companies should generally reduce the amount of capital banks need to cover loans that are at risk of not being repaid, the Bank of England said on Monday. * EU BANKS: EU banks are to receive more capital relief so they can help companies struggling in the coronavirus pandemic, without having to make crippling loan provisions to reflect a looming deep recession, sources said on Monday. * OIL: Oil prices slumped on Tuesday, extending the previous session's slide, on worries about limited capacity to store crude worldwide and expectations that fuel demand may only recover slowly as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are gradually eased. * GOLD: Gold fell on Tuesday as risk appetite was boosted by plans of some countries to ease coronavirus curbs in a phased manner, but prices held above the key $1,700 per ounce level amid hopes for more stimulus to cushion the fallout from the pandemic. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 1.6% on Monday, boosted by banks and travel stocks, as investors globally returned to riskier assets after several countries signalled the easing of lockdowns measures. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Non-Standard Finance Full Year Earnings Release Keystone Law Group Full Year Earnings Release Travis Perkins Q1 2020 Trading Statement TP Group Full Year Earnings Release HSBC Holdings Q1 2020 Earnings Release BP Q1 2020 Earnings Release Weir Group Q1 2020 Interim Management Statement Coca-Cola European Partners Q1 2020 Trading Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)