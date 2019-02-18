Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 18

    Feb 18 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen 2 points higher at 7,239
on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BURBERRY: Burberry Group Plc creative head Riccardo Tisci went
back to his fashion-student days in 1990s London for his second catwalk show for
the luxury label on Sunday, presenting a collection he said looked at Britain as
a country of contrasts.
    * LLOYDS: Britain's biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group
has hired senior Morgan Stanley banker William Chalmers as its new chief
financial officer.
    * PLUS500: Online trading platform Plus500 Ltd confirmed on Friday
a drafting error in its 2017 report resulted in the company failing to disclose
certain losses from customer trading.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose to their strongest level in more than two weeks on
Monday as the dollar weakened on hopes the United States and China are nearing a
trade deal, while palladium hit a record high.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday after climbing to their highest this year
earlier in the session as China reported automobile sales in January fell for a
seven month, raising concerns about fuel demand in the world's second-largest
oil user.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.55 percent up at 7326.68 on Friday on news
of progress in the Sino-U.S. trade talks.
 Lighthouse Group Plc                        Full year result
 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc                 Full year result
 Blackrock World Mining Trust Plc            Full year result
 
        
