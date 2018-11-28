UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 24 points higher at 7,041 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: The race for GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Indian Horlicks nutrition business is nearly over and one of two European consumer giants, Unilever Plc and Nestlé SA, is likely to be the winner, media reports indicated. * OIL: Oil prices rose by one percent on Wednesday ahead of an OPEC meeting next week at which the producer club is expected to decide some form of supply cut to counter an emerging glut. * GOLD: Gold fell on Tuesday to its lowest in more than a week, as the dollar rallied after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida bolstered expectations that the central bank would continue raising interest rates. * The UK blue chip index closed 19.15 points lower at 7,016.85 on Tuesday, as miners tumbled with metals prices dented by fears of a further escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Brewin Dolphin Holdings BRW.L Full-year results Londonmetric Property Plc LMPL.L Half-year results RPC Group Plc RPC.L Half-year results Senior Plc SNR.L Trading statement Ramsden Holdings Plc RFXR.L Half-year results Findel Plc FDL.L Half-year results Grafenia Plc GRAG.L Half-year results Telford Homes Plc TELF.L Half-year results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)