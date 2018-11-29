UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 29

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,038 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * OIL: Oil prices ticked higher on Thursday on optimism that trade talks at the G20 meeting could aid the global economy and improve the demand outlook, while an increase in U.S. crude inventories to their highest in a year curbed gains. * GOLD: Gold prices firmed on Thursday as the dollar faltered following dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, calming investor concerns over the pace of rate hikes. * INTU PROPERTIES: British shopping centre owner Intu Properties Plc said on Thursday a group led by its Deputy Chairman John Whittaker does not any longer intend to make a takeover offer for the company. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Group Plc, the world's No. 2 iron-ore miner, gave the long-awaited green light for an "intelligent" iron ore mine in Western Australia on Thursday, raising its expected cost by nearly 20 percent from the original plan. * BP: The spending plans of oil majors BP Plc and Equinor ASA are unaffected by the more than 25 percent drop in oil prices since early October, their CEOs said on Wednesday. * EX-DIVS: International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, Johnson Matthey Plc, Land Securities Group Plc and Severn Trent Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.56 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 0.2 percent lower at 7,004.52 as banks and housebuilder stocks fell amid warnings about the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the struggling British economy.the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the struggling British economy. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Britvic Plc BVIC.L Full-year results BCA Marketplace Plc BCA.L Half-year results Greene King Plc GNK.L Trading statement Go-Ahead Group Plc GOG.L Trading statement Safeland Plc SAFL.L Half-year results Lonmin Plc LMI.L Full-year results Urban&Civic Plc UANC.L Full-year results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)