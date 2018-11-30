Noticias de Mercados
November 30, 2018 / 5:34 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

UK Stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 30

Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening 2 points lower at 7,037 points
on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * ROYAL MAIL Plc: Postal company Royal Mail         is set to lose its place
in the FTSE 100 .FTSE, while insurer Hiscox         is likely to join Britain's
top stock index in a reshuffle next week, analysts said.             
    * OIL: OIL prices firmed on Friday on expectations that OPEC and Russia will
agree some form of production cuts next week, although swelling U.S. supplies
kept markets in check.             
    * GOLD: GOLD prices were flat early on Friday as the dollar steadied ahead
of the G20 meet in Argentina this weekend, where U.S. and Chinese leaders are
scheduled to discuss trade matters after months of tensions.[ nL4N1Y51CG]
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7038.95 on Thursday,
as Wall Street's rally spread across Europe after the Federal Reserve chairman
suggested it may be nearing an end to its tightening cycle, boosting investor
appetite for assets considered riskier.             
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
