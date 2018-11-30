UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 30

(Adds company news items and futures) Nov. 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points lower at 7,037 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with FTSE 100 futures expected to be down 0.38 percent ahead of the cash market open. * THOMAS COOK: Credit ratings agency S&P Global revised its outlook for British tour operator Thomas Cook to "negative" from "stable" on Thursday after the company reported a sharp fall in earnings and cut its profit forecast earlier this week. * GLENCORE: Authorities in Democratic Republic of Congo will audit the supply chain for Glencore's Kamoto project next week to determine where small amounts of uranium detected in its cobalt come from, the mines minister said on Thursday. * UK HOUSE PRICES: British house price growth picked up slightly this month from October's five-year low, but the future outlook remains depressed by an uncertain economy and a squeeze on household budgets, major mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday. * ROYAL MAIL Plc: Postal company Royal Mail is set to lose its place in the FTSE 100 .FTSE, while insurer Hiscox is likely to join Britain's top stock index in a reshuffle next week, analysts said. * OIL: OIL prices firmed on Friday on expectations that OPEC and Russia will agree some form of production cuts next week, although swelling U.S. supplies kept markets in check. * GOLD: GOLD prices were flat early on Friday as the dollar steadied ahead of the G20 meet in Argentina this weekend, where U.S. and Chinese leaders are scheduled to discuss trade matters after months of tensions.[ nL4N1Y51CG] * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7038.95 on Thursday, as Wall Street's rally spread across Europe after the Federal Reserve chairman suggested it may be nearing an end to its tightening cycle, boosting investor appetite for assets considered riskier. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)