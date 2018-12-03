UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 3

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 114 points higher at 7,094 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * OIL: Oil prices surged on Monday after the United States and China agreed to a 90-day truce in their trade war, and ahead of a meeting this week by producer club OPEC that is expected to result in a supply cut. International Brent crude oil futures were up 4.8 percent at $62.29 a barrel by 0552 GMT. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady early on Monday as the dollar weakened on U.S.-China trade truce that revived investor demand for riskier assets. * VODAFONE: EU antitrust regulators are likely to launch a full-scale investigation into Vodafone's $21.8 billion purchase of Liberty Global's assets in Germany and eastern Europe, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday. * KIER GROUP: British builder Kier Group on Friday announced a surprise plan to tap shareholders for some 264 million pounds ($337 million), blaming the reluctance of banks to lend to the construction sector, leading to a 20 percent fall in the company's shares. * The UK blue chip index closed 58.71 points lower at 6,980.24 points on Friday, as weaker-than-expected China data drained confidence ahead of the G20 summit, hitting financial and mining stocks hardest. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Omega Diagnostics Group Plc ODX.L Half-year results ULS Technology Plc ULS.L Half-year results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)