UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 13

May 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 points higher at 7,221 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines plans to close two shafts at its Nkana mine in Kitwe, the Glencore-owned company said on Friday, a move that union sources said could affect more than 2,000 workers. * INMARSAT: Investors in Inmarsat voted on Friday to sell the British satellite firm to a private equity-led consortium for $3.4 billion following a recommendation from the company's board that the offer was fair and reasonable. * OIL: Oil futures were mixed on Monday, with U.S. crude edging lower, as investors and traders fretted over global economic growth prospects amid a standoff in Sino-U.S. trade talks. * GOLD: Gold prices dipped on Monday as Sino-U.S. trade tensions and uncertainty over a deal weighed on yuan, making the bullion expensive for buyers in world's largest consumer - China. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% lower on Friday with exporters following the U.S. dollar lower as hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute stoked appetite for riskier assets. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: CentralNic Group Plc CNIC.L Full Year 2018 Earnings Angling Direct PLC ANG.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Victrex PLC VCTX.L Half Year 2019 Earnings Dignity PLC DTY.L Q1 2019 Trading Statement Centrica PLC CNA.L Q1 2019 Trading Statement Diploma PLC DPLM.L Half Year 2019 Earnings TBC Bank TBCG.L Q1 2019 Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)