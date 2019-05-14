Noticias de Mercados
May 14, 2019

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 14

    May 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about
0.2% or 16 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * VODAFONE: Vodafone Group Plc on Monday agreed to sell its New
Zealand business for NZ$3.4 billion ($2.23 billion) to a consortium comprising
New Zealand-based Infratil Ltd and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management
, in a deal the telecom giant says would help reduce its debt.

    *  FINABLR: United Arab Emirates-based payments and foreign exchange company
Finablr has extended the closing of books for its initial public
offering (IPO) to May 14 due to volatile market conditions, two sources familiar
with the deal said on Monday.

    * The UK blue chip index ended down 0.6% on Monday, slipping to a seven-week
low as China slapped retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, further escalating their
protracted trade dispute, and as telecom giant Vodafone slipped after a report
of a dividend cut.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
                 DCC                                  FY Results
           Land Securities                            FY Results
              Ei Group                                HY Results
            Premier Foods                             FY Results
              Renishaw                              Trading Update
  Charter Court Financial Services                Q1 Trading Update
            Stock Spirits                             HY Results
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)
