UK Stocks-Factors to watch on 15 May

May 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher at 7,252 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds said on Tuesday it sold a 425-carat diamond, recovered at its flagship Cullinan mine in South Africa in March, to Belgium-based Stargems Group for $15 million, potentially helping it turn free cash flow positive this year. * RIO TINTO: A large proportion of the minority shareholders in Rio Tinto Plc-controlled Turquoise Hill Resources voted against the re-election of the company's independent directors on Tuesday. * STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN: More than 40% of shareholders in Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) voted against the company's pay report at its annual general meeting on Tuesday, which SLA said was due to concern about its new chief financial officer's (CFO) pay. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after data showed a surprise rise in U.S. crude stockpiles and Chinese industrial output for April grew less than expected, but prices were supported by mounting tensions in the Middle East. * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, retreating from a one-month peak hit in the previous session as optimism surrounding trade talks between Washington and Beijing soothed investor concerns, boosting global stocks and the dollar. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.09% higher at 7241.60 on Tuesday as investors grew optimistic about a U.S.-China trade deal after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed it would happen soon, while demand for vegan sausage rolls propelled baker Greggs to a record high. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: British Land Full year result Compass Group Half year result Experian Full year result Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Update Crest Nicholson Trading Update William Hill Trading Update CYBG Half year result TP ICAP Trading Update Provident Statement on NSF deadline Aston Martin Q1 Trading Update Cineworld Q1 Trading Update SSP Half year result Stobart Full year result Marston's Half year result Ocean Outdoor Half year result Hargreaves Lansdown Q3 results Brewin Dolphin Half year result Kingfisher Q1 Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)