May 15, 2019 / 5:33 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on 15 May

    May 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11
points higher at 7,252 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
     * PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds said on Tuesday it sold a
425-carat diamond, recovered at its flagship Cullinan mine in South Africa in
March, to Belgium-based Stargems Group for $15 million, potentially helping it
turn free cash flow positive this year.
    * RIO TINTO: A large proportion of the minority shareholders in Rio Tinto
Plc-controlled Turquoise Hill Resources voted against
the re-election of the company's independent directors on Tuesday.
    * STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN: More than 40% of shareholders in Standard Life
Aberdeen (SLA) voted against the company's pay report at its annual
general meeting on Tuesday, which SLA said was due to concern about its new
chief financial officer's (CFO) pay. 
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after data showed a surprise rise in
U.S. crude stockpiles and Chinese industrial output for April grew less than
expected, but prices were supported by mounting tensions in the Middle
East.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, retreating from a one-month
peak hit in the previous session as optimism surrounding trade talks between
Washington and Beijing soothed investor concerns, boosting global stocks and the
dollar.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.09% higher at 7241.60 on Tuesday as
investors grew optimistic about a U.S.-China trade deal after U.S. President
Donald Trump vowed it would happen soon, while demand for vegan sausage rolls
propelled baker Greggs to a record high.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 British Land                         Full year result
 Compass Group                        Half year result
 Experian                             Full year result
 Spirax-Sarco Engineering             Trading Update
 Crest Nicholson                      Trading Update
 William Hill                         Trading Update
 CYBG                                 Half year result
 TP ICAP                              Trading Update
 Provident                            Statement on NSF deadline
 Aston Martin                         Q1 Trading Update
 Cineworld                            Q1 Trading Update
 SSP                                  Half year result
 Stobart                              Full year result
 Marston's                            Half year result
 Ocean Outdoor                        Half year result
 Hargreaves Lansdown                  Q3 results
 Brewin Dolphin                       Half year result
 Kingfisher                           Q1 Trading Update
 
        
 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
