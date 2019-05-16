UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 16

Noticias de Mercados
    May 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 32
points lower at 7,265 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * NON-STANDARD FINANCE: Non-Standard Finance Plc on Wednesday
ploughed ahead with its 1.3 billion pound hostile takeover of Provident
Financial, even though the subprime lender failed to win the backing of
some of its larger rival's investors.
    * ITV: British broadcaster ITV has cancelled "The Jeremy Kyle Show",
a tabloid talkshow that features confrontations between guests over issues like
infidelity, betrayal and addiction, after a participant died following a
recording of the programme. 
    * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Thursday to extend gains into a third straight
session, as tensions in the Middle East stoked fears of potential disruptions to
supply.
    * GOLD: Gold prices marked time on Thursday as an uptick in equities offset
support from doubts over trade talks between the United States and
China.
    * EX-DIVS: GlaxoSmithKline, HSBC Holdings, Intertek Group
, RDS 'A, RDS 'B, Tesco will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 23.6 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.76% higher at 7241.60 on Wednesday as
hopes that the United States' trade tensions with China and Europe will
dissipate, combined with a weaker pound, lifted Britain's main index higher, as
a slew of earnings reports also drove share moves.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   
 National Grid                  Full year result
 Balfour Beatty                 Trading Update
 Keller Group                   Trading Update
 Euromoney                      Half year result
 Grainger                       Half year result
 Sophos                         Full year result
 Wincanton                      Full year result
 Premier Oil                    Trading Update
 Spire Healthcare               Trading Update
 Burberry                       Full year result
 Just Group                     Q1 Trading Update
 Thomas Cook                    Half year result
 
        
 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
