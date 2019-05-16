UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 16

(Adds company news items and futures)

May 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 32 points lower at 7,265 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.08% ahead of the cash market open.

* JUST GROUP: Specialist pension provider Just Group recorded a 59% fall in retirement income sales to 184 million pounds ($236.40 million) in the first quarter, hurt by lower sales of bulk annuities, it said on Thursday.

* PREMIER OIL: Britain’s Premier Oil increased its production guidance for this year on Thursday to 75,000 to 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from up to 75,000 boed previously.

* NATIONAL GRID: National Grid Plc, which runs Britain’s energy systems, on Thursday reported an 18% fall in its annual operating profit on costs related to storms in the United States.

* Keller Group: Ground engineering contractor Keller Group Plc said on Thursday first-half results for 2019 will be materially lower compared to a year ago, but left its full-year expectations unchanged.

* LLOYDS BANKING: Britain’s biggest domestic lender Lloyds Banking Group said on Thursday it would pay dividends quarterly from the first quarter of 2020, in a move aimed at distributing income to its 2.4 million shareholders more regularly and efficiently.

* Burberry: British luxury brand Burberry reported broadly flat full-year revenue and profit on Thursday and said it expected similar this year as it sets the foundations for growth with more products by its new designer Riccardo Tisco in stores.

* SAFESTYLE: British windows and doors retailer Safestyle UK Plc said on Thursday it expects annual profit to be below current market expectations, with margins recovering slower than it had hoped.

* GVC HOLDINGS: Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings Plc on Thursday pointed to a lower-than-expected impact from the new British gambling regulations that capped betting on certain machines at 2 pounds from April.

* THOMAS COOK: Travel group Thomas Cook said economic and political uncertainty would impact its profits this summer after it saw an increase in losses on Thursday, adding it had received multiple bids for its airline unit after it was put up for sale.

* NON-STANDARD FINANCE: Non-Standard Finance Plc on Wednesday ploughed ahead with its 1.3 billion pound hostile takeover of Provident Financial, even though the subprime lender failed to win the backing of some of its larger rival’s investors.

* ITV: British broadcaster ITV has cancelled “The Jeremy Kyle Show”, a tabloid talkshow that features confrontations between guests over issues like infidelity, betrayal and addiction, after a participant died following a recording of the programme.

* OIL: Oil prices edged up on Thursday to extend gains into a third straight session, as tensions in the Middle East stoked fears of potential disruptions to supply.

* GOLD: Gold prices marked time on Thursday as an uptick in equities offset support from doubts over trade talks between the United States and China.

* EX-DIVS: GlaxoSmithKline, HSBC Holdings, Intertek Group , RDS ‘A, RDS ‘B, Tesco will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 23.6 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.76% higher at 7241.60 on Wednesday as hopes that the United States’ trade tensions with China and Europe will dissipate, combined with a weaker pound, lifted Britain’s main index higher, as a slew of earnings reports also drove share moves.

