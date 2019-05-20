UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 20

May 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 points higher at 7,358 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * RYANAIR: Ryanair posted its weakest annual profit in four years on Monday and said earnings could fall further next year as Europe's largest low-cost carrier grapples with overcapacity, Brexit and delays in delivery of the Boeing 737 Max. * MARKS & SPENCER: Profit at Marks and Spencer is expected to fall for the third year in a row this week, with underlying sales poised to slip as the British retailer works through a painful "transformation plan". * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct is considering launching a legal action against Debenhams over its restructuring plan, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2LQLtaZ * LONMIN: South Africa's Competition Appeal Court gave the green light on Friday to Sibanye-Stillwater's takeover of Lonmin that aims to create the world's second-largest platinum producer. * ESKOM: South Africa's power utility Eskom said on Friday it had raised 5.2 billion rand ($361 million) through drawdowns against a portion of committed loans, 4 billion rand of which was received from China Development Bank (CDB), and the issuance of domestic bonds. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower at 7,348.6 points on Friday, as Just Eat slumped after Amazon backed rival food delivery firm Deliveroo in a funding round, but losses were limited as exporters were helped by a slide in sterling amid renewed Brexit jitters. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BTG Plc BTG.L FY Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)