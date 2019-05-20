Noticias de Mercados
May 20, 2019 / 5:37 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 20

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    May 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10
points higher at 7,358 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair posted its weakest annual profit in four
years on Monday and said earnings could fall further next year as Europe's
largest low-cost carrier grapples with overcapacity, Brexit and delays in
delivery of the Boeing 737 Max.
    * MARKS & SPENCER: Profit at Marks and Spencer is expected to fall
for the third year in a row this week, with underlying sales poised to slip as
the British retailer works through a painful "transformation plan".
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct is considering launching a legal
action against Debenhams over its restructuring plan, The Telegraph reported on
Sunday. bit.ly/2LQLtaZ
 
    * LONMIN: South Africa's Competition Appeal Court gave the green light on
Friday to Sibanye-Stillwater's takeover of Lonmin that aims to
create the world's second-largest platinum producer.
    * ESKOM: South Africa's power utility Eskom said on Friday it had raised 5.2
billion rand ($361 million) through drawdowns against a portion of committed
loans, 4 billion rand of which was received from China Development Bank (CDB),
and the issuance of domestic bonds.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower at 7,348.6 points on
Friday, as Just Eat slumped after Amazon backed rival food delivery firm
Deliveroo in a funding round, but losses were limited as exporters were helped
by a slide in sterling amid renewed Brexit jitters.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   BTG Plc    BTG.L      FY Results
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below