UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points higher at 7,332 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings plans to add more than a 1,000 jobs this year at its technology development centres in China, as the Asia-focused lender seeks to bolster its presence in the world's second largest economy. * GLENCORE: The London Metal Exchange (LME) has dismissed a complaint from miner and commodity trader Glencore over its inability to take fast delivery of aluminium from warehouses owned by ISTIM UK in Port Klang, Malaysia, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. * SOLGOLD: SolGold is in talks with financiers keen to invest in its Ecuadorian copper-gold prospects and mining major BHP could increase its stake in the company, SolGold's chief executive said on Monday. * MYSALE: Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc dissolved its stake in online retailer MySale Group Plc, a filing showed on Monday. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5% lower at 7,310.88 points on Monday, as worries over international trade increased on the back of U.S. curbs on China's Huawei, while weak results from Ryanair triggered a sell-off in airlines across the board. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Severn Trent FY Results Diageo Capital Markets Day Electrocomponents FY Results Galliford Try Trading Update Bloomsbury Publishing FY Results Pennon FY Results Homeserve FY Results Topps Tiles HY Results Cranswick FY Results WH Smith Trading Update Big Yellow FY Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)