UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 21

    May 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21
points higher at 7,332 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
     
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings plans to add more than a 1,000 jobs this year
at its technology development centres in China, as the Asia-focused lender seeks
to bolster its presence in the world's second largest economy.
    * GLENCORE: The London Metal Exchange (LME) has dismissed a complaint from
miner and commodity trader Glencore over its inability to take fast
delivery of aluminium from warehouses owned by ISTIM UK in Port Klang, Malaysia,
two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
    * SOLGOLD: SolGold is in talks with financiers keen to invest in
its Ecuadorian copper-gold prospects and mining major BHP could
increase its stake in the company, SolGold's chief executive said on Monday.

    * MYSALE: Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc dissolved
its stake in online retailer MySale Group Plc, a filing showed on
Monday.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5% lower at 7,310.88 points on Monday, as
worries over international trade increased on the back of U.S. curbs on China's
Huawei, while weak results from Ryanair triggered a sell-off in airlines across
the board.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 
      Severn Trent                         FY Results
         Diageo                        Capital Markets Day
    Electrocomponents                      FY Results
      Galliford Try                      Trading Update
  Bloomsbury Publishing                    FY Results
         Pennon                            FY Results
        Homeserve                          FY Results
       Topps Tiles                         HY Results
        Cranswick                          FY Results
        WH Smith                         Trading Update
       Big Yellow                          FY Results
 
 (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
