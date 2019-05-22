UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21 points higher at 7,350 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Global miner BHP Group on Wednesday said it plans to expand its nickel sulphide operations amid an expected boom in demand for the material in electric vehicle batteries. * ACACIA: Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp said on Tuesday it has proposed to acquire all of the shares it does not already own in Acacia Mining Plc through a share-for-share exchange of 0.153 Barrick shares for each ordinary share of Acacia. * METRO BANK: Metro Bank escaped a potential investor challenge at its annual meeting on Tuesday, but there were sizeable votes against several of its most senior directors. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.25% at 7,328.92 on Tuesday, helped by a rally in homebuilders amid news of a proposed parliamentary vote on a second Brexit referendum and gains in Asia-facing stocks after the United States relaxed restrictions on China's Huawei. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SSE FY Results Royal Mail FY Results Close Brothers Trading Update Britvic HY Results Paragon Banking HY Results IG Group Pre-close Trading Update Pets at Home Preliminary FY Results Marks & Spencer FY Results Babcock FY Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)