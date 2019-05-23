UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 23

May 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 27 points lower at 7,307 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * MERLIN: Activist investor ValueAct confirmed an earlier Financial Times report which stated that it urged Merlin Entertainments, the owner of Madame Tussauds, the London Eye, Alton Towers, to go private. * ACACIA: Barrick Gold Corp's proposal to take full control of its Acacia Mining Plc unit to resolve a long-standing tax dispute with Tanzania has drawn the ire of Acacia's minority shareholders, who may have the ultimate vote on a deal. * LLOYD'S OF LONDON: Lloyd's of London is proposing merging two of its governance bodies, the council and the board which together oversee the insurance market, to reduce overlap, a source familiar with the matter said. * ARCADIA: British retail tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia Group said on Wednesday it planned to close 23 of its 566 stores in the UK and Ireland in a major restructuring of the fashion business that could also see its Topshop/Topman stores close in the U.S. * EX-DIVS: Bunzl, Carnival, DCC, Imperial Brands and Morrison will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.02 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% higher on Wednesday. Brexit sensitive housebuilders and airlines slid as rumours circulated that ministers could oust Theresa May after her latest EU exit plan failed to win support, while exporters lifted the FTSE 100 as the pound weakened. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Mediclinic FY Results United Utilities FY Results Intertek Trading Update Tate & Lyle FY Results Mitchells & Butlers HY Results Great Portland FY Results Dairy Crest FY Results Essentra Trading Update Mothercare FY Results TalkTalk Prelim. FY results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)