UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24

    May 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14
points higher at 7,245
on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GSK: British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday it will
reintroduce incentive payments for sales representatives in some countries to
retain talent after stopping them for years in the wake of scandals over illegal
sales practices.
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Thursday its shingles vaccine had
been approved for use in China in adults aged 50 and above.
    * THOMAS COOK: Thomas Cook has received a takeover approach for its
Nordic operations from private equity group Triton, the tour operator said on
Thursday, adding that it was considering the unsolicited offer but talks were at
a preliminary stage.
    * ICAG: British Airways will resume flights to Pakistan next week a decade
after it suspended operations following a major hotel bombing, becoming the
first Western airline to restart flights to the South Asian country.

    * ITV: British broadcaster ITV has signed a new four-year deal with
the English Football Association (FA) that will make FA Cup matches entirely
free-to-air to viewers from the 2021-22 season.
    * The UK blue chip index lost 1.4% on Thursday as heightened concerns over
the course of Brexit and mounting pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to step
down weighed heavily on Britain's mid-cap index and domestically-focused
blue-chip stocks on Thursday.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 Westminster Group PLC               Full Year 2018 Earnings
 Urban Logistics Reit PLC            Full Year 2019 Earnings
 Spectris PLC                        Trading Statement 
 Mothercare Plc                      Preliminary Results
       
