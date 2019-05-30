UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 30

May 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points higher at 7,188 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * GOLD: Gold prices inched down on Thursday as bonds rallied and the dollar hovered near a two-year high, negating the support from an increasingly bitter Sino-U.S. trade dispute that rekindled doubts about global economic growth. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday after an industry report showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories that exceeded analyst expectations. * EX-DIVS: Marks and Spencer, National Grid, Sage Group and Whitbread will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.38 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index gave up 1.2% wobbled lower on Wednesday as signs of an escalation in the China-U.S. trade conflict, coupled with growing worries of a no-deal Brexit, hurt demand for risk. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Johnson Matthey PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Johnson Matthey PLC Q4 2019 Trading Statement Pennon Group PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Helios Underwriting PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Daily Mail and General Trust Half Year 2019 Earnings FirstGroup PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)