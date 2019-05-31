UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 31

Noticias de Mercados
    May 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen 26 points lower
at 7,192 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * HSBC: HSBC is set to cut several hundred jobs in its investment
banking business by the end of the year, according to a source familiar with the
matter, as it seeks to improve returns.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Friday, heading towards their first monthly gain
since January on increased safe-haven demand, after U.S. President Donald Trump
vowed to levy tariffs on all Mexican imports, ratcheting up concerns of a global
economic slowdown.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday and were on track for their biggest monthly
fall since November as trade conflicts spread and U.S. crude output returned to
record levels.
    * The UK blue chip index rose 0.5% on Thursday as the pound slipped on
concerns that outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May's successor might push for a
hard Brexit, helping more internationally focused stocks gain.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 DCD Media PLC                        Full Year 2018 Earnings
 Charles Stanley Group PLC            Full Year 2019 Earnings
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
