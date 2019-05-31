UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 31

May 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen 26 points lower at 7,192 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC is set to cut several hundred jobs in its investment banking business by the end of the year, according to a source familiar with the matter, as it seeks to improve returns. * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Friday, heading towards their first monthly gain since January on increased safe-haven demand, after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to levy tariffs on all Mexican imports, ratcheting up concerns of a global economic slowdown. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday and were on track for their biggest monthly fall since November as trade conflicts spread and U.S. crude output returned to record levels. * The UK blue chip index rose 0.5% on Thursday as the pound slipped on concerns that outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May's successor might push for a hard Brexit, helping more internationally focused stocks gain. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: DCD Media PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Charles Stanley Group PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)