UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 4

    June 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 22
points at 7,163 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * TRUMP: Donald Trump will plunge into Britain's Brexit crisis on Tuesday
and is likely to demand that Prime Minister Theresa May's successor ban China's
Huawei from 5G networks as thousands of protesters mock the U.S. president
across London.
    * BREXIT: Boris Johnson, frontrunner to be Britain's next prime minister,
promised on Monday to lead the country out of the European Union on Oct. 31 with
or without an exit deal, launching his leadership bid in a campaign video.

    * RETAIL: British shoppers cut back on their spending last month by the most
in more than 20 years, a retailers' group said, raising questions about how long
consumers can keep on cushioning the economy from the impact of Brexit. 

    * ASTRAZENECA: British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc is preparing to
search for a successor to Chairman Leif Johansson, Sky News reported on Monday.

    * MAJESTIC WINES: Majestic Wine is stepping up preparations for an outright
sale of its stores according to the Financial Times.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3% higher on Monday, as investors flocked
to defensive stocks after an exchange of trade threats between the United States
and China stoked fears of a slide into recession.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Chamberlin PLC                   Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Palace Capital PLC               Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Draper Esprit PLC                Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Carclo PLC                       Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Gooch & Housego PLC              Half Year 2019 Earnings Release
 AO World PLC                     Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru)
