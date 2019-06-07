UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7

June 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 points at 7,278 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Global miner BHP Group said it has set up a tailings taskforce to further improve the focus on internal dam management and boost safety, months after a second deadly dam disaster in Brazil. * HAMMOND: Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond said he would press the Group of 20 leading economies this weekend to introduce a global tax on the revenues of online giants such as Google, Facebook and Amazon . * WOODFORD: Guernsey's stock exchange said it knows of no investigation by Britain's financial markets regulator into the bourse connected to the suspension of a fund by Neil Woodford - or a reason to start one - but stands ready to help the UK watchdog. * TARIFFS: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would decide whether to carry out his threat to hit Beijing with tariffs on at least $300 billion in Chinese goods after a meeting of leaders of the world's largest economies late this month. * JOHN LEWIS: Britain's John Lewis Partnership, the employee-owned retailer, has poached Sharon White, the head of UK telecoms and media regulator Ofcom, to be its new 1 million pound ($1.3 million) a year chairman. * FORD: Ford said it would close its plant in Bridgend, south Wales next year because of falling demand for some of its engines, putting 1,700 jobs at risk in a further blow to Britain's once booming car industry. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.55% higher at 7,259 as investors bet central banks would soon ease policy in response to concerns about global growth. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Avanti Communications Group PLC Half Year 2019 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)