UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7

June 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 points at 7,278 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 20 points ahead of the cash market open.

* SMITHS GROUP: Smiths Group Plc on Friday named JehanZeb Noor, an executive at Australia-based packaging company Amcor Flexibles, to lead its healthcare business and oversee its separation from the group next year.

* FERREXPO: Iron ore miner Ferrexpo FXPO.L said on Friday it sees core earnings in the first half of the year to increase “materially”, driven by higher pricing, production and sales volumes.

* BANKS: Britain’s banks and building societies will have to charge the same amount for all overdrafts from April 2020, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday in what it called the most radical change of its kind in a generation.

* BHP: Global miner BHP Group said it has set up a tailings taskforce to further improve the focus on internal dam management and boost safety, months after a second deadly dam disaster in Brazil.

* HAMMOND: Britain’s finance minister Philip Hammond said he would press the Group of 20 leading economies this weekend to introduce a global tax on the revenues of online giants such as Google, Facebook and Amazon .

* WOODFORD: Guernsey’s stock exchange said it knows of no investigation by Britain’s financial markets regulator into the bourse connected to the suspension of a fund by Neil Woodford - or a reason to start one - but stands ready to help the UK watchdog.

* TARIFFS: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would decide whether to carry out his threat to hit Beijing with tariffs on at least $300 billion in Chinese goods after a meeting of leaders of the world’s largest economies late this month.

* JOHN LEWIS: Britain’s John Lewis Partnership, the employee-owned retailer, has poached Sharon White, the head of UK telecoms and media regulator Ofcom, to be its new 1 million pound ($1.3 million) a year chairman.

* FORD: Ford said it would close its plant in Bridgend, south Wales next year because of falling demand for some of its engines, putting 1,700 jobs at risk in a further blow to Britain’s once booming car industry.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.55% higher at 7,259 as investors bet central banks would soon ease policy in response to concerns about global growth.

